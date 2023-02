ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the Ferguson man found shot dead in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood Friday night.

Demetrius Golliday, 18, was found by police Friday night in the 3200 block of North 19th Street. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Investigators have not identified a suspect, according to a police report.

Golliday lived in first block of Buckeye Drive in Ferguson.