ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified two people killed in a Cherokee Street bar shooting during Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Rayon Caffey, 25, and Eric Taylor, 44, were shot around 10 p.m. at Exotic Bar and Grill at 2837 Cherokee Street. They both were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Caffey lived in the 2800 block of Ohio Avenue on the edge of the city's Benton Park West neighborhood, and Taylor lived in the 3600 block of South Grand Boulevard in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.

Another man and a woman were also shot — one in the leg and one in the thigh — in the incident but survived. Police have not released what happened before the shooting.

Exotic Bar opened in the summer of 2021. In January, the business said on their Facebook page it would stop allowing anyone under 24 years old into the bar to order food or drinks.

In a separate incident, two people were shot and injured Saturday during the Cherokee Street Cinco De Mayo festival. Police have charged one person in that shooting.