Police ID 2 people killed in north St. Louis hit and run

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the two people who died after a two-vehicle collision in north St. Louis on Saturday night.

A 2016 Dodge Charger was speeding northbound on Kingshighway when it hit a 2000 Honda Accord that was traveling east on Lee Avenue in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood, police said.

The Honda's driver, 65-year-old Byron Christian, and his passenger, 55-year-old Marlin Bateman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a passenger in the Charger said the driver was picked up by another vehicle and taken to a hospital. But police said the passenger changed her story several times and claimed not to know the driver.

Police said they checked area hospitals but did not find anyone who was dropped off with injuries related to a car accident.