Police ID 2 women killed in crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified two women killed in a crash on Monday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Ayanna Woods, 42, and Devonne Wilson, 53, both died at the scene of the crash, police said on Saturday.

Police said a 26-year-old man was speeding west in a Cadillac on Meramec Street, near Gravois Avenue, just after 10 p.m. when he hit the back of a Chevy Trax that was also driving west on Meramec Street.

The man's Cadillac rolled and landed on the side of the road, according to a police report.

The Chevy was pushed into the intersection of Meramec Street and Gravois Avenue, police said.

The 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was listed as stable, police said.

Editor's note: This story corrects the time and date of the original crash.