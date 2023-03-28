BERKELEY — Police on Tuesday identified the 14-year-old boy shot to death Sunday in Berkeley.
James Bond was found dead about 7 p.m. Sunday in the front yard of a home on Larry Lane in Berkeley.
Police were called to the 6800 block of Larry Lane because someone reported shots and saw "multiple juveniles armed with firearms."
James had been shot in the chest. He lived on Hodiamont Avenue in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
Through Sunday, at least 17 children have been shot in the St. Louis metropolitan area this year. Nine of those shootings were fatal.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2023
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2023. The children are 17 years old or younger.
Through March 26, reporters have covered at least 17 shootings involving children; nine were fatal.
These are not all the homicides involving children. For more details on local homicides, check the homicide tracker.
Police arrested a man who showed a gun to two juveniles. A 16-year-old boy used the gun to fatally shoot himself, authorities said.
Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to a call for a shooting in the 1400 block of South 10th Street.
The teenage boy and a 55-year-old man were critically injured after being shot as they sat in a parked vehicle at North Euclid Avenue and Hamm…
Major Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative said the 15-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday and is expected to survive.
Emily Valentine, 15, was found on a parking pad in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.
A 13-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face by her younger sibling in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood.
The teenage girl was critically hurt and 21-year-old Tyrell Survillion died. They were shot in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue.
Police found the body of Dontaevion Little in the rear alley of the 4200 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue.
The boy was shot by a man who, police noted, was shot at by the boy first.
Lydia Elking was a passenger in a car driven by another teen. Lydia was shot in a residential area near Oak Avenue and Perry Street in St. Charles.
Jayden McCain was found shot in a parking lot in the 1800 block of High Sun Drive.
Jamorie Cannon was killed in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street.
Police are still trying to determine who fired the gun inside the home in the 1000 block of LaSalle Park Court.
Devon Montgomery, 16, was shot when two people drew their guns and began firing at the Pilgrim Green Missionary Baptist Church. Two men were a…
The boy was critically hurt after his 4-year-old brother fired the gun. The boys' grandfather, Markeith Mayo, was charged with endangering the…