Police ID boy shot and killed in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a 14-year-old boy shot and killed Saturday in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. 

Jacob Ashford, 14, was killed just after 7 p.m. in the 5300 block of Northland Avenue. He was found on a porch and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Ashford lived in the 800 block of Elias Avenue in the city's Baden neighborhood. 

No other information was available Wednesday. 

