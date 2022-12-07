Police ID boy shot and killed in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a 14-year-old boy shot and killed Saturday in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
Jacob Ashford, 14, was killed just after 7 p.m. in the 5300 block of Northland Avenue. He was found on a porch and pronounced dead at the scene.
Ashford lived in the 800 block of Elias Avenue in the city's Baden neighborhood.
No other information was available Wednesday.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today