ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday identified the man who was slain Monday morning in a domestic disturbance in north St. Louis County.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Woodstream Court just before 6:30 a.m. Monday. They found Julius Thomas, 24, dead inside the home.

Police haven't said how he died.

St. Louis police Sgt. Tracy Panus on Monday said police have not made an arrest but on Tuesday she said investigators have identified the person involved and noted that person is cooperating with police.

Officers have referred the case to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, she said.