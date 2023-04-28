ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the man shot and killed near Kiener Plaza on Thursday afternoon.

Darrius Mullins, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of Seventh and Market Streets.

Mullins frequently skateboarded downtown, police said. He lived in the Downtown West neighborhood in the 1600 block of Pine Street.

He had been skateboarding downtown, and officers said the suspect approached him when he took a break to sit on a bench at Kiener Plaza.

The two argued, and the suspect fired multiple shots. Police said the victim initially ran away, and the suspect followed him and continued firing.

In all, the suspect fired about 15 shots, Garrett said.

The suspect ran and police have not located him since.

Jefferson County resident Paul Ashe was parked on Seventh Street at Market Street waiting for his girlfriend when he heard the shots ring out.

“I saw the guy. He fired three or four shots while running,” he said.

Ashe’s car was hit by two bullets, including one that shattered his rear passenger window. He said he put his head down when he heard the shots and was not injured.

Downtown resident Bryce Rayford said he was walking near the Spire building when he heard several pops.

“I thought they were fireworks,” he said.

Then, Rayford said, he saw a man running as he fired shots. Once the victim was on the ground, the gunman fired more shots while standing over him before running away, Rayford said.

“He was breathing. He was alive for a little bit,” Rayford said of the victim. “We kept telling him an ambulance was coming.”