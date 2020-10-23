 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police ID man fatally shot in city's Penrose neighborhood
0 comments

Police ID man fatally shot in city's Penrose neighborhood

Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS — City police have identified a man fatally shot earlier this month in the Penrose neighborhood as Salem Shields of the 4500 block of Clarence Avenue in St. Louis.

Shields, 45, was shot about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the 4700 block of Anderson Avenue, police said.

He was found on the porch of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said they had no suspects.

Overall reported crime in the city's Penrose neighborhood was down nearly 37% from April to the end of September, compared to the same six months of last year.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports