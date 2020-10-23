Police ID man fatally shot in city's Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — City police have identified a man fatally shot earlier this month in the Penrose neighborhood as Salem Shields of the 4500 block of Clarence Avenue in St. Louis.

Shields, 45, was shot about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the 4700 block of Anderson Avenue, police said.

He was found on the porch of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said they had no suspects.

Overall reported crime in the city's Penrose neighborhood was down nearly 37% from April to the end of September, compared to the same six months of last year.

