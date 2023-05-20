ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified a man shot and killed inside a vehicle Wednesday in the city's Vandeventer neighborhood.
Kirk Lowe, 40, was found shot in the chest just after 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of West Cook Avenue, two blocks south of Page Boulevard. He died at a hospital.
Lowe lived in the 4200 block of Maryland Avenue in the city's Central West End.
Tags
Policing & Protests
Policing & Protests
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
