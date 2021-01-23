 Skip to main content
Police ID man fatally stabbed in Dutchtown neighborhood
Police ID man fatally stabbed in Dutchtown neighborhood

Updated at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with the victim's name. 

ST. LOUIS — A man was stabbed to death Friday afternoon in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood. 

Police responded just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of Dunnica Avenue, where they found a man stabbed in the chest.

He has been identified as Carlos Mendoza-Coronado, 41, of the 3800 block of Dunnica Avenue. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

