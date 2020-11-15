Police ID man found dead in alley north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Sunday identified homicide victim found early Thursday in an alley north of downtown.
Bryce Ewing, 24, was found dead with "puncture wounds" about 1:40 a.m. Thursday in an alley in the 1500 block of North 13th Street. He died at the scene.
Ewing had lived in the 1700 block of North 20th Street.
Police said they had no suspects; no other details were available.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today