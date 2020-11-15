 Skip to main content
Police ID man found dead in alley north of downtown St. Louis
Police ID man found dead in alley north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Sunday identified homicide victim found early Thursday in an alley north of downtown.

Bryce Ewing, 24, was found dead with "puncture wounds" about 1:40 a.m. Thursday in an alley in the 1500 block of North 13th Street. He died at the scene.

Ewing had lived in the 1700 block of North 20th Street.

Police said they had no suspects; no other details were available.

