Police ID man found dead near Columbia Bottom Conservation Area
Updated at 10 p.m. Saturday with the victim's name.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found dead Friday in north St. Louis County, near Columbia Bottom Conservation Area. 

Police responded about 2 p.m. Friday to the the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road, where they found the man dead inside a parked car. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. 

St. Louis County Police on Saturday identified the man as 18-year-old Tyrique Hickman of the 100 block of North Costello Street in Florissant.

