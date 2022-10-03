 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ID man found nude, dead in Kingsway East neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified the man found shot to death on Saturday morning in northwest St. Louis.

At about 5:45 a.m., a nude man was reported lying in the street in the 3000 block of Walton Place in the Kingsway East neighborhood, a few blocks from the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered Darrell Carter Jones Jr., 27, had been shot in the face. They called for an ambulance, but emergency workers pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Jones lived in the 4800 block of Sacramento Avenue.

