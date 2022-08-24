Police ID man found shot dead in Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday released the identity of a 20-year-old man shot killed late Sunday night in the city's Penrose neighborhood.

Jaron Lemmitt was one of five people killed in the city within a 22-hour span Sunday and Monday. City officials have said the five homicides are not believed to be connected.

Officers said they responded to the 4800 block of Farlin Avenue just after 11 p.m. and found Lemmitt on a residence's porch.

He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Lemmitt lived in the 3400 block of Giles Avenue in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Investigators have not identified any suspects in the case as of Wednesday afternoon.