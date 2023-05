Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the 42-year-old man who was found shot dead early Monday near Laclede's Landing.

Police responded just before 4:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, near Martin Luther King Drive. They found Michael Kaminski on the sidewalk, south of Laclede's Landing Boulevard.

Kaminski had been shot in the hip and abdomen. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.