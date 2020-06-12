Police ID man gunned down in street in Tower Grove East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a man who was gunned down late Wednesday night in the city's Tower Grove East neighborhood.

The victim was Markeze Gray-Williams, 22. He lived in the 2900 block of Arsenal Street.

Police said he was shot to death in the 3000 block of Arsenal Street. He was found in the street just before 9 p.m. and died at a hospital.

Investigators with the Homicide Division are handling the case. Police said they don't know who killed Gray-Williams.

Police released no additional details.

Crime in the Tower Grove East neighborhood, from December to May, increased 27% compared to the same six-month period a year before, statistics show.