Police ID man killed after car crashes through senior apartment building in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the 58-year-old resident who was killed Tuesday morning when a car crashed through a senior living apartment complex in south St. Louis.

Nicholas Polm, who lived in the Aboussie Pavilions complex, died after another resident crashed his car through a wall of the building around 10:45 a.m. The complex, in the 4600 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Bevo Mill, is designed for seniors or people with disabilities. Police have not identified the driver.

Polm was hit by a collapsing wall and debris after the crash, said St. Louis police Lt. Lathan Isshawn-O'Quinn. The driver and one other resident were also injured.

Investigators have not determined a cause of the crash, but they believe the man may have had a medical emergency, Isshawn-O'Quinn said.

The building was left strewn with debris and a large hole near its front entrance Tuesday.

Christine Tannous of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.