ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday released the name of the 53-year-old O'Fallon, Missouri, man killed when a car fleeing a traffic stop hit two other cars near the St. Louis County border.

Jimmy Mitchell died at the scene of the crash just after noon Jan. 20, police said. He was not involved in the pursuit.

The incident began when a St. Louis County officer attempted to pull over a stolen Hyundai and it fled into the city, police said. The Hyundai crashed into two other cars, Mitchell's Chevy Camaro and a Ford Fiesta, in the city’s Patch neighborhood. The driver of the Fiesta refused medical treatment.

Three occupants of the Hyundai — an 18-year-old and two teenagers — were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth person ran from the scene.

Several witnesses told the Post-Dispatch that St. Louis County police were chasing the vehicle, a gray Hyundai, when it crashed at Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard.

Both county police and city police, which took over the investigation, said officers from the county did not chase the vehicle.

Police said they determined later that the Hyundai was stolen; they did not say what prompted the initial attempted traffic stop.

Rates of stolen Kias and Hyundais exploded last year — a trend also seen nationally because of a viral TikTok video that shows how to break into and drive off in many models of the South Korean-made vehicles using just a screwdriver and a USB charging cable.

Thefts of Kias and Hyundais jumped 1,450% last year in the city, from 273 to 3,958. The same was true in St. Louis County, where a jump from 140 to 1,621 marked a 1,157% increase.