ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday released the name of the man who was killed in a two-car crash Saturday afternoon in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Vincent Sweeney, 56, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Another man, Sweeney's passenger, was injured but survived.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. at Bates Street and Morganford Road.

Police said a Lincoln Town Car was going west on Bates, approaching Morganford, and as entered the intersection it collided with a Chevrolet Celebrity carrying Sweeney and a passenger traveling south. The vehicles came to a stop at the southwest corner of the intersection in the grass on top of a chain link fence.

The driver of the Town Car had minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Police said that an electric signal on the southeast corner of eastbound Bates was turned facing southward traffic on Morganford.