Police ID man killed in crash after driver flees police in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the 29-year-old man who was killed Wednesday afternoon when a car speeding away from police collided with two other vehicles in the city’s Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Lemont Lang, of Florissant, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police said a license plate reader alerted police to a stolen Ford Expedition around 3 p.m. as it was driving west on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive near Union Boulevard, said Maj. Janice Bockstruck. The Ford had been stolen Dec. 3 from the 4500 block of Laclede Avenue.

The department’s Real Time Crime Center monitored the vehicle and told officers it was parked at a gas station at Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards, Bockstruck said.

The RTCC uses surveillance cameras throughout the city.

The major said cameras showed someone get out of the stolen Ford and approach a red hatchback, then “conduct some kind of hand-to-hand transaction.”

From there, the stolen Ford traveled north on Goodfellow Boulevard but drove over spike strips at Clemens Avenue, police said. She noted the Ford’s two passenger tires were punctured.

The Ford continued driving east on Page Boulevard and then north on Arlington Avenue, Bockstruck said. She said officers backed off the pursuit and the RTCC continued to monitor the vehicle.

The stolen car sideswiped a white Nissan Murano and then hit an electrical box on Arlington Avenue at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

While the RTCC’s cameras cut out because of the power outage, Bockstruck said the stolen Ford spun out and then hit the rear of an occupied parked car as well.

The driver of the Ford ran away before police arrived, the major said. There were two passengers in the Ford — Lang died and an 18-year-old man was injured.

The drivers of the other two cars suffered minor injuries, as did a passenger, police said.

Police called the incident a “tactical pursuit.” Police chases in both the city and county have been a contentious issue.

The city has been named in at least five lawsuits this year involving people who were injured or killed in police chases. Meanwhile, the policy debate has focused on when exactly a police interaction turns into a pursuit and what should be done to reduce their frequency.

In May, after seven people died during pursuits in a 15-day span in St. Louis and St. Louis County, the NAACP pulled in a federal mediator to set parameters for when police chases are warranted.

The city department’s policy allows pursuits “when an officer has reason to believe that the suspect has committed a felony involving the use, or threatened use, of deadly force and a delay in apprehending the suspect(s) will pose a danger to other people.”