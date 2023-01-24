Police ID man killed in crash after fleeing traffic stop in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the driver who was killed Monday when his vehicle flipped several times after speeding away from a traffic stop in St. Louis County, according to the city's police department.

William Brown III, 20, of Castle Point, died shortly after noon when police say they found him ejected from a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer.

St. Louis County police said one of their officers tried to pull over the vehicle around 11:30 a.m. near Chambers Road and Lord Drive, but Brown kept going.

Next, a detective in an unmarked vehicle spotted Brown's vehicle heading east on Dunn Road somewhere between the intersections of Lilac Avenue and Riverview Drive, police say.

The detective also tried to pull over the Trailblazer, but police say Brown ran through two lights and kept speeding.

"There was no pursuit," said a spokesperson for St. Louis County police, and "all efforts to stop the vehicle" ended about a mile later near the intersection of Riverview Drive and Interstate 270, near the city line.

Brown ultimately crashed near Riverview Drive and Chambers Road in the city.

The city's police department is leading the investigation, and the county's police department is assisting.

It was the second similar crash in less than three days. A vehicle fled police in the south St. Louis County on Friday, and crashed and killed the driver of another vehicle just across the city line.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this article.