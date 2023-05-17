ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the man who was shot and killed Monday night in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.

Officers found Antwuan Morrow, 31, shot in the head and torso just before 8 p.m. at West Florissant and Athlone avenues, according to a police report.

Morrow was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Another person went to Barnes Hospital after being shot in the abdomen and rear, but police said that person is refusing to cooperate with their investigation.