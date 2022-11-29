Police ID man killed in hit-and-run near I-64 exit ramp in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the 41year-old man struck and killed by a car last week in downtown St. Louis.

Officers were called to South 14th Street at the eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) exit ramp about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 and found Billy Grayson Jr. hit by a car.

Grayson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report.

Police said they believe Grayson hopped over the concrete wall dividing the sidewalk from the road and was struck by a southbound, dark-colored vehicle on South 14th Street.

The driver did not stop, police said.