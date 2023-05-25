Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the man who died in a three-car crash early Sunday on Interstate 70 near Grand Boulevard.

Dwaine Wilburn-Jones, 28, was stopped on the side of westbound I-70 around 4:30 a.m. in a Chevrolet Silverado when his truck was hit by a 42-year-old man driving a GMC Yukon Denali, which was then hit by a 36-year-old woman driving a GMC Yukon. All three cars caught fire, and Wilburn-Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilburn-Jones' truck lights were not on, police said, and it was unclear why he was stopped on the side of the interstate.

Three people were injured in the crash — the two other drivers and a passenger in the Denali — but all were listed as stable.

Wilburn-Jones lived on Springdale Avenue in Bel-Ridge.