Police ID man killed in north St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — A 41-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash in north St. Louis.

Corey Brooks was pronounced dead at a hospital after a crash just before 12:30 p.m. at Hamilton Avenue and Page Boulevard. The scene was on the edge of the West End and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods.

Police said an eastbound Kia Sportage collided with Brooks' northbound Hyundai Sonata in the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Page, which pushed the cars into the westbound lane of Page.

The Kia hit an unoccupied parked car, which then rolled and hit a Ford Explorer.

Two people in the Kia were taken to a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.