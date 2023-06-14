ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the man who was shot and killed about two weeks ago in Poelker Park in downtown St. Louis, just north of City Hall.
Derick Conley, 32, was shot in the head just before 9 p.m. June 1. He was found on the ground near the Firefighters Memorial Statue at Poelker Park, 1200 Chestnut St.
Police also on Wednesday said they applied for murder charges against a 37-year-old man in the shooting, but prosecutors requested additional investigation.
A St. Louis police spokeswoman said she did not know the details of what prosecutors asked for.
The 37-year-old man was arrested, but was released after 24 hours because charges were not filed.