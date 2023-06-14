C.J., who declined to share his last name, pauses at a wreath laid in memory of his friend who was shot to death late Thursday in Poelker Park, across the street from St. Louis City Hall, on Friday, June 2, 2023. C.J. said that he arrived at the park after the shooting to see his friend dead, but the gunman in a passing car returned. “I heard his voice, his soul, say bro look up, look up,” said C.J. “If he hadn't told me that there would have been more bodies out there.”