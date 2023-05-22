ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Monday identified the man who was shot dead Thursday night on Shepley Drive in St. Louis County. It was the second killing on a parking lot along that road in four days.

St. Louis County police said Antwaine Young, 43, was discovered in the 100 block of Shepley Drive about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found him there after gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter picked up the sounds of gunfire. A woman who also was shot but survived. Police said her injuries were non-life threatening.

Young and the woman were shot after being approached on a business parking lot, police said.

Police said Young lived just a few blocks from where the shooting happened on Shepley Drive.

No arrests have been made.

Earlier this week, a woman died in a triple shooting on the same parking lot in the 100 block of Shepley Drive.

Shepley is west of Riverview Drive and in the Glasgow Village area of north St. Louis County.

Cassandra Cole, 34, was fatally shot about 9 p.m. Monday in the same block of Shepley.

Cole died at a hospital. She lived in the 200 block of Glen Garry Road in unincorporated St. Louis County.

A man and another woman survived the shooting that killed Cole. Investigators said they believe someone fired shots at the three while they were on a parking lot.

