Police ID man killed in shooting at McDonald's in St. Louis, suspect arrested

UPDATED Thursday with additional details

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night involving two McDonald's workers outside the restaurant on Hampton Avenue, police said.

St. Louis police Lt. Col. Ronnie Robinson said the shooting happened as part of an altercation between two employees about 8:20 p.m. outside the McDonald's at 1420 Hampton Avenue. The scene is in the city's Cheltenham neighborhood.

Kevyn Henderson, 23, was shot in the chest and died at the scene. Police found him lying against a wall to the restaurant.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Detectives planned to seek charges Wednesday. The suspect was holding a gun and standing near the victim when police arrived, authorities said.

More than a dozen police vehicles and three ambulances were seen in the parking lot of the McDonald's shortly after the shooting.

