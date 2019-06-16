Updated at 2:20 p.m. Sunday with more details and the name of the person who died.
ST. LOUIS — One person died and two were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in the 4600 block of Richard Place in the city's Penrose neighborhood, St. Louis police said.
The shooting started when Ray Acklin, 22, of the 3100 block of Clay, shot a 37-year-old man, police said. Acklin was then shot by that man's brother, a 36-year-old, said officers. Acklin died at the scene of the shooting, police said.
Another man then shot into a car occupied by two women, hitting one of them, a 27-year-old in the leg and arm, police said. That woman was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. The man Acklin shot was listed in critical condition at a hospital.
Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting, which happened at about 11:15 a.m.