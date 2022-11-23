Police ID man killed in shooting outside tire shop in Walnut Park East

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the man shot and killed Monday afternoon in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Officers were called to Mitchell Tire Repair, 5403 Harney Ave., just after 5 p.m., according to police reports.

They found 32-year-old Christopher Willis in the parking lot of the shop. He had been shot in the neck and was not breathing or conscious, police said.

Willis was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the 25-year-old suspect stayed on scene and was arrested.

The shooting was near the border of the Mark Twain neighborhood.