 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police ID teen killed in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a teen shot dead in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood three days earlier. 

Tony Montana Fingers, 17, was killed just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in south St. Louis. He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. He lived about a quarter-mile from where he was killed. 

A man was shot to death Sunday night in south St. Louis.

Police do not have a suspect in his killing. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Oct. 16, 19 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 75 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News