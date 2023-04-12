ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man shot and killed one day earlier in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
Patrik' James, 33, was shot dead just after 5 p.m. in the 2800 block of Gamble Street.
Police were in the area before the shooting and heard the gunshots. They saw a man in his 30s running from the scene but could not capture him. Gamble was lying on the street with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
James lived in the same block where he was killed.