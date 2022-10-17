 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ID man killed inside Jennings home

JENNINGS — Police on Monday afternoon identified the 46-year-old man who was killed inside a home in Jennings on Sunday night.

Police were called to an assault in the 9400 block of Bagley Drive just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday. They found Wade Lee dead in the home.

Lee lives in the same block officers found his body, police said. 

Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County police said Lee was injured in an altercation. Panus early Monday said the cause of death hadn't been determined.

No one has been arrested in the death.

The scene is southeast of the intersection of Jennings Station and Halls Ferry roads.

