Police ID man killed near Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the 30-year-old man who was killed Sunday evening near the border of St. Louis’ Central West End and Fountain Park neighborhoods.

St. Louis police were called about 7:15 p.m. Sunday to Delmar Boulevard and Euclid Avenue and found Michael Davenport with a gunshot wound to the head.

Davenport was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old suspect turned himself in to police and officers took the man's gun, police said.

As of Tuesday, police had not released the man's name.

