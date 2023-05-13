ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified Caleb Bell, 25, of St. Louis, as the victim of a shooting a day earlier in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Bell was found Friday afternoon shot dead in the street in the 3600 block of Garfield Avenue near North Grand Boulevard, where he lived.

The 3 p.m. shooting appeared to be related to a shooting that injured another man, police said Saturday. Shortly after the shooting, a 19-year-old was dropped off at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his throat. He was unable to give a statement to investigators and was listed in critical but stable condition.

He was shot in the same place, police believe, but they were still piecing together exactly how the two incidents are related.

Police asked anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).