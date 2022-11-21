Police ID man killed on highway after running from carjacked car

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified the suspect fleeing police after a carjacking was killed Sunday morning when he was hit by a car on Interstate 70.

St. Louis police said 18-year-old Martine Shadwick had been a passenger in an orange 2017 Ford Escape that had been stolen on Tuesday. An officer on patrol saw the car in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood around 1:36 a.m. and made a U-turn to check the license plate.

The officer chased the car with his lights and siren on and was joined by another police car. They followed the suspects onto I-70 and then off at the exit ramp at Carrie Avenue, where the stolen car crashed into another vehicle.

The two suspects got out of the car and ran across the highway, but Shadwick was struck by an eastbound Nissan Sentra. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other suspect, the 18-year-old driver of the stolen car, made it across the highway. There, officers used a taser to subdue and arrest him.

The driver of the Nissan was uninjured. EMS responders treated people in the other crash for injuries.

Shadwick lived in the 4000 block of Detonty Street.