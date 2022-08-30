 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ID man shot and killed in Columbus Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed early Saturday in the city’s Columbus Square neighborhood. 

Dwight Ronald Lee Bartee was shot just before 1:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of North 13th Street, near the edge of the Old North St. Louis and Carr Square neighborhoods.

Police said they were driving on Cass Avenue when they saw a large group of people standing in the street and heard gunshots fired. 

Bartee was shot in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital. 

