Police ID man shot and killed in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a man shot and killed two days earlier in the city's Baden neighborhood.

Thomas Russell, 29, was found shot dead around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on a kitchen floor inside a home in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue, police said. 

Russell was pronounced dead at the scene. 

