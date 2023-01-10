Police ID man shot and killed in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a man shot and killed two days earlier in the city's Baden neighborhood.
Thomas Russell, 29, was found shot dead around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on a kitchen floor inside a home in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue, police said.
Russell was pronounced dead at the scene.
