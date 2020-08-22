Police ID man shot and killed near fast-food restaurant in Cheltenham neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified a man fatally shot Thursday night near a McDonald’s in the city’s Cheltenham neighborhood as Joel Phillips, 22, of the 5300 block of Gladstone Place in north St. Louis County.

Phillips was fatally shot about 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue on Thursday evening, south of Forest Park, police said.

Police had blocked off the McDonald’s until after 9:45 p.m., and there were bullets in the side of a car in the parking lot.

Police had no information about suspects in the shooting.

Neither the Cheltenham nor the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood had recorded a homicide this year.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.