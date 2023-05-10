ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the man shot and killed Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a shuttered Walgreens in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Elma Davis, who lived in Walnut Park East, was shot in the parking lot just before 2 p.m. near Gravois and Grand avenues.

His shooting was just one of several in a 72-hour period this weekend where at least 11 people were shot in the city, five of whom died.

This weekend's spate of killings kicked off a four-month stretch that typically sees an increase in homicides as the weather warms.

Between 2018 and 2022 in St. Louis, about 42% of homicides have happened between May and August, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis. Last year, 84 of the city’s 200 homicides happened during that stretch.

Davis' death marked the city’s 54th homicide of the year.