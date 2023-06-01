ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the man shot and killed Tuesday night at a Chinese food restaurant in the city's Academy neighborhood.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 10 p.m. and found Fa Ming Pan, 38, outside of the restaurant in the 800 block of North Kingshighway. He had been shot and died at the scene.

A person by the same name is registered as the owner of the restaurant, which was established in March 2016.

A sign on the building's front door on Thursday read "…Closed today will open tomorrow." A sticky note had been placed on the outside of the door that read, "Randy we love you always."

Several social media posts suggested Pan went by the nickname Randy.

A few bunches of flowers were placed on the ground near the door, and a small sign that read "RIP" had been put up on the exterior of a front window.

Another person, a 56-year-old man, was also shot but survived. He was critical but stable, police said.

Police said Pan lived in the 2000 block of Dorsett Village Drive in Maryland Heights.