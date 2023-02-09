ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday released the identity of a 41-year-old man who was shot to death in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police said Harold Griffin was found on a sidewalk in the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He died at the scene.

Police said they do not have any suspects in the killing.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated with an approximate age of the victim. An earlier incorrect report was based on information from police.