Police ID man shot to death in Benton Park West neighborhood

A man was shot to death late Monday in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police said Jerrell Berry, 19, was found dead about 11:30 p.m. in the alley in the 2700 block of Wyoming Street.

Berry lived in the 4400 block of Itaska, police said.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. They ask people with information to call 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

The city has recorded only one other homicide in the Benton Park West neighborhood this year, of the 158 homicides through Saturday.

The section of Wyoming where the man was shot runs between Jefferson and Gravois avenues.

Updated Sunday, Oct. 31, with the victim's identification