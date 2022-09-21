 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ID man shot to death inside Tower Grove South neighborhood

This story was updated Thursday with additional information. 

ST. LOUIS — A 53-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night inside a home in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood. 

Richard Lee Brock was discovered shot in the head about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street. 

The scene was near the edge of the city's Dutchtown neighborhood. 

Prosecutors on Thursday charged 47-year-old Scipio M. Clark with shooting and killing Brock, his roommate, after an argument.  

Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the neighborhood. 

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
