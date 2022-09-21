Police ID man shot to death inside Tower Grove South neighborhood

This story was updated Thursday with additional information.

ST. LOUIS — A 53-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night inside a home in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Richard Lee Brock was discovered shot in the head about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street.

The scene was near the edge of the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged 47-year-old Scipio M. Clark with shooting and killing Brock, his roommate, after an argument.

Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the neighborhood.