 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police ID man slain in Old North St. Louis neighborhood
0 comments

Police ID man slain in Old North St. Louis neighborhood

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

ST. LOUIS — The man slain this week in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood was identified Wednesday as Tommy Parnell.

Parnell, 47, was shot multiple times about 6:30 p.m. Monday outside an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Madison Street. He was found dead near the sidewalk.

Parnell lived in the 1600 block of North First Street.

Police have no suspects.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports