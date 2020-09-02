Police ID man slain in Old North St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — The man slain this week in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood was identified Wednesday as Tommy Parnell.
Parnell, 47, was shot multiple times about 6:30 p.m. Monday outside an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Madison Street. He was found dead near the sidewalk.
Parnell lived in the 1600 block of North First Street.
Police have no suspects.
