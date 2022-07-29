Police ID man two weeks after he was hit, killed by car in Tower Grove South

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday released the name of the man killed in a hit-and-run July 15 in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Hamed Khalil, 67, of the 5100 block of Bischoff Street, was struck in the crosswalk of South Grand Boulevard and Juniata Street around 9:10 p.m. July 15.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said witnesses told officers a black SUV was speeding southbound on South Grand when it ran a red light and hit Khalil.

The SUV did not stop, police said.

It was not immediately clear why it took two weeks to identify Khalil.