 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police ID man two weeks after he was hit, killed by car in Tower Grove South

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday released the name of the man killed in a hit-and-run July 15 in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood. 

Hamed Khalil, 67, of the 5100 block of Bischoff Street, was struck in the crosswalk of South Grand Boulevard and Juniata Street around 9:10 p.m. July 15.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said witnesses told officers a black SUV was speeding southbound on South Grand when it ran a red light and hit Khalil. 

The SUV did not stop, police said.

It was not immediately clear why it took two weeks to identify Khalil. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News