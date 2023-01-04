 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ID man who died in Spanish Lake house fire

SPANISH LAKE — Police on Wednesday identified the man who died in a house fire Saturday night.

John Hendrix, 71, was found dead in an apartment in the 12400 block of Scenic Lake Drive in Spanish Lake. When police officers arrived around 6:40 p.m., the apartment was engulfed in flames. The smoke was too heavy for them to enter.

Firefighters later found Hendrix's body in the rear of the apartment. 

Police said Wednesday they believe the fire was started accidentally.

St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives continue to investigate.

Hendrix lived in the block where the fire occurred, police said.

