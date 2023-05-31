Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

O'FALLON, Ill. — Police on Wednesday identified the man who they say fired at police and then shot himself Sunday afternoon after a brief foot chase outside of a strip mall here.

Officers with the O'Fallon and Fairview Heights police departments tried to stop the car just before 11:45 a.m. It had been associated with a warrant out of the city of St. Louis, and the person was considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Jesse Cook, 26, of East St. Louis, got out of the vehicle and ran, police said. As he fled, he fired at officers. They returned fire.

He continued running for about 100 yards until officers found Cook dead with "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," police said.

Cook was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident. Illinois State Police officers are investigating.