ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Monday released the names of the man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide in their north St. Louis County apartment.
Police said they found 21-year-old Latonya Brown and 23-year-old Justin Taylor following a 9 a.m. welfare check Sunday at an apartment in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place, where they lived together.
Both of them had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a preliminary investigation by St. Louis County police, investigators believe Taylor shot Brown, then turned the gun on himself.
